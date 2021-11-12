Italian newcomer Cybro arrives with high-end e-MTB and super-lightweight city e-bike

Carbon framed e-bikes remain relatively rare, but Italian startup Cybro has arrived on the scene with two very different - and very pricey - carbon electric models.
‘No 7’ as it’s simply known, is a full-on, full-sus e-MTB using Cybro’s own design of carbon fibre frame. The two sizes of monocoque frame are produced from moulds made by a local automotive business. Cybro say, somewhat cryptically, that ‘the production of it, however, is behind closed doors’.
Just as eye-catching as the frame is the not-often-seen (in the UK at least) choice of mid-drive. Cybro say they chose Sachs as not only is it one of the few 48V systems out there but it also has a reputation for reliability and powerful performance. Its torque rating is 110Nm - markedly greater than the 85Nm claimed for Bosch’s top of the line Performance Line CX.
Like Cybro, the German mid-drive manufacturer Sachs Micro Mobility is also a recent startup. It provides all system components, including battery, display options, speed sensor and more. The Sachs system as fitted to Cybro’s No7 e-MTB comes in 15.5mph and ‘off-road’ 28mph versions.
The rest of the No 7 spec has an air of indestructibility about it, combining Rohloff Speed Hub gearing, Gates Carbon belt drive and huge travel super-enduro type front suspension.
Cybro's other offering, 'No 2', is a lightweight city e-bike made to the customer's own measurements based on their body size. Carbon tubes are individually cut to length then joined by Cybro’s own CNC aluminium lugs to produce an e-bike with geometry unique to that customer. The weight of a non-assisted No 2 e-bike is quoted as 5.5kg and the motor system used - the all in one Zehus hub - is said to add around 3kg, suggesting an exciting looking ‘on paper’ weight of well under 10kg.
With respective prices for the two e-bikes starting at €11,900 and €7,090, Cybro clearly see themselves as a cutting edge ‘boutique’ manufacturer - an image backed up by their origins. They say they started life as ‘a small experimental laboratory of 27 square metres in Bassano del Grappa, led by the founder Alessandro Graser,’ with the vision of creating bikes and e-bikes known for their uniqueness, exclusivity and beauty.
Cybro remains small - currently with just five team members - and stresses the entire production line is the result of ideas deriving from the whole team. Their goals are to make around 60 bikes and e-bikes combined in 2021, then 150 in 2022 and 300 in 2023.