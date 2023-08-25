Italian brand Golden Ride comes to the UK offering e-bikes, e-mopeds and (eventually) e-scooters

A Golden Ride electric transport store opened in Stratford, London recently - but this isn't just another e-bike shop according to the company behind it. "For 20 years, Golden Ride has led the urban mobility sector in the sale, rental and assistance of electric vehicles, on two to four wheels," says the Italian-based company.
Golden Ride is in fact a brand name of Terravision Electric Ltd who do a whole lot more than just make and sell e-bikes. In fact they are part of Terravision Group which was "created to develop the electrical micro mobility business and specifically ... e-bikes, tricycles and electric scooters."
Their headquarters is located in Desio (near Milan) where a 2,000 square metre space features a show room, store and workshop entirely dedicated to electric mobility.
Initially the Stratford shop will stock three e-bike models: the Terravision Electric Touring, the eBroh Carbon e-MTB and it's higher spec variant, the eBroh Carbon+. Apparently more e-bikes will follow along with e-mopeds and e-scooters. Golden Mile say they also have the Evo Bravo electric motorcycle available, as detailed below.
Niccolò Petroni, commercial director of Golden Ride, said: “The UK is the perfect place for our first venture outside of Italy and we hope these stylish e-bikes will fit right in. We will also import our aftersales service model to the UK as that has helped us to build trust amongst our Italian customers.”
Golden Ride is offering a discount of 10% on all new e-bikes purchased in store or online up to September 30 and are also operating a trade-in scheme on your existing bike.
The company say they will shortly be opening their first 'electromechanical workshop', Terravision Electric, in the UK. This will provide assistance and maintenance services for all and will not be limited to the brands that Terravision sells itself.
Interestingly, Terravision currently offer a battery reconditioning service from their Italian base and they describe the service as, "replacing the cells inside the battery and overhauling the relative electronic components." They say the service allows you to save up to 30% compared to the cost of a new battery.
The company haven't yet said whether this service will be available in the UK, but in the meantime you can read our article on your options for worn out or broken batteries.
E-bikes first
Let's take a look at Golden Ride's first UK e-bikes in a little more detail.
The Terravision Touring has a rear hub motor, a 468Wh battery, disc brakes (they look to be mechanical rather than hydraulic from the images, given but there is no detailed specification) and full commuting equipment, including LED lights. It retails at £1,299.
Perhaps more surprising for one of their first models in the UK is the Ebroh Jump Carbon with a Shengyi mid-drive and a large 720Wh frame integrated battery. It retails for £2,270 which, on paper, looks an attractive price when you consider the frame is made of Toray T700 carbon fibre. The Jump Carbon+ variant features a more powerful Bafang M500 mid-drive and retails for £2,720.
Ebroh Bravo GLS - a 70mph plus capable e-motorcycle with e-scooters to follow
Golden Ride also say the very sporty looking Ebroh Bravo GLS electric motorbike is available via their new Stratford store. It is a full-on street machine with a max speed of over 70mph, which obviously means you need the correct licence, insurance etc to ride it on UK roads. (It's classed as a 125cc equivalent machine). Most notably, it has a massive 7.2kWh battery - around seven times bigger than the biggest found on e-bikes. RRP is £6,337.
Golden Ride also apparently plan to bring e-scooters to the UK in the fullness of time and they have a reasonable range as you can see from their Italian website. It will be interesting to see if Golden Ride end up selling other brands too as their Italian website contains several e-bike brands not yet available in the UK as well as numerous e-mopeds.