Hovsco has added a budget e-cargo bike to its range

The name Hovsco conjures images of a cut-price Nordic supermarket or something, but it’s actually a rapidly growing e-bike and e-scooter manufacturer. Their latest model is a budget e-cargo bike and we’ll be keeping an eye on their recently launched UK website to see if it arrives on these shores.
As far as we can tell, the Hov part of the Hovsco name derives from a history making hoverboards. They’ve been making e-bikes since 2019 though with an emphasis on affordability.
The UK site currently lists just two models: the A5 Mountain Cruiser, which you could categorise as a leisure e-MTB, and the A5B City Hunter, which is a step-through urban model with mudguards and a rear rack.
Both bikes are built around a Bafang rear hub motor and priced at £1,199.
Their full range extends far beyond that though, taking in fat-tyred folders and full-sus e-MTBs, as well as various urban models, a number of speed pedelecs and the HovDash e-scooter.
To give a sense of the market they’re targeting, all of the bikes use rear hub motors and the most expensive on the US site is the full-sus HovScout at $2,499 (£2,000).
Their latest launch is an interesting one though. We could be wrong, but we feel at least moderately confident that the HovWagon is intended as a rival to Rad Power’s highly-regarded RadWagon.
Then again, is it the HovWagon? The bike’s listed on the website as the HovCart and social channels only muddy the water by referring to it as the “HovCart/Wagon”.
Like the RadWagon, the HovCart is fitted with a hub motor rather than the mid-motor you’ll tend to find on more expensive e-cargo bikes and that’s teamed with a sizeable 720Wh battery and a torque sensor.
The central element is the 205kg rated rear rack that can also be used as a bench seat with side rails and footboards – although those cost extra.
The base price for the bike is $1,999, but no word yet on whether it might make it over the Atlantic.