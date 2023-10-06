House of Fraser is selling mid-motor Whyte e-bikes for barely a grand

House of Fraser is selling Shimano-powered Whyte e-bikes at a heavy discount, with the Coniston hybrid e-bike available for just £1,299 - a fraction of the RRP of £2,659. Not only that, but the retailer is also offering an extra 20% off with the code OUTLET20, making the model just £1,059.19 at checkout, including delivery.
The Coniston has a lightweight alloy frame and a Shimano Steps E5000 mid-druve. The Coniston step-through is also available for the same price.
Also on House of Fraser’s website, the Whyte E-506 hybrid e-bike is listed as £2,499, reduced from £3,599 (£2019.19 with the discount code), while the brand’s Clifton hybrid e-bike and Highgate Compact hybrid e-bike are each available for £1,449, both down from £2,899.
It's not just Whyte e-bikes either. Haibike’s £2,600 Trekking 4 Mid electric hybrid bike is available for £1,819, and GT’s £4,900 eForce Amp 99 is available for £3,429. The retailer’s 20% off can then also be applied, making all these models even less expensive to buy.
While it wouldn't necessarily be the first place people would think to look for e-bike deals, House of Fraser is part of Frasers Group, which also owns Sports Direct and Evans Cycles - the latter having been bought in 2018.
All the above bikes are also listed on Evans’ website for the same discounted prices, and the cycle retailer is also advertising up to 50% off Whyte bikes on its homepage.