Honda’s doing e-bike versions of a bunch of its old motorbikes and mopeds

Why design an e-bike from scratch when you could instead repurpose your old mopeds and motorbikes? That appears to be the thinking behind Honda’s Cub e:, Dax e: and ZOOMER e:.
The three bikes, which are to be sold in China, are built to fit the country’s electric bicycle (EB) category. This is broadly equivalent to a UK e-bike with a maximum speed of 25km/h or less.
The Cub e: is based on the Honda Super Cub, which has been manufactured in one form or another since 1958.
The Dax e: is based on the 1969 Honda Dax, a weird miniature motorbike that apparently got its name because its T-shaped pressed-steel frame is supposed to look a bit like a Dachshund dog. (Um, okay…)
Finally, the Zoomer e: is based on the Honda Zoomer that was launched in 2002.
A Honda spokesperson explained: “For Chinese Gen Z consumers, EBs have become more than a means of transportation, but an important vehicle for sharing their lives and expressing themselves, which has led to a demand for more attractive and value-added models in the EB segment.
“The three EB models announced were inspired by the Super Cub, Dax, and Zoomer models that Honda has previously released.”
They seem pretty affordable. The Cub e: and Dax e: will sell for around 6,000 yen, which is about £730. The Zoomer e: will cost 6,100 yen (about £740).