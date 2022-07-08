Honbike has expanded its low maintenance e-bike offering with the addition of the U4, an urban single-speed. While the new bike does not employ the patented shaft drive system seen on the firm’s HF01 folding e-bike, it does again spurn a chain, this time in favour of a Gates belt drive.
The firm’s previous bike was one of the more striking we’ve covered in recent times for its distinctive drivetrain that Honbike reckson should be good for over 40,000km without maintenance.
The U4 doesn’t benefit from that, but the belt drive is there for similar reasons.
“Our e-Bikes are designed to promote no chain, no fuss and our Honbike U4 is no exception, said managing director Quinton Pullinger.
“It is a model of true craftsmanship, thanks to technology and design that offer buyers affordable value, so it is the smart choice for anyone who has ever considered an e-bike but not yet made the move. Ideal for those on a budget, compared to competitors, the Honbike U4 does not compromise on any of the features that e-bike lovers demand and have come to expect.”
At £1,599 the pricing certainly does look competitive.
Honbike says it is able to keep production costs down by using integral die-casting technology from the automotive industry to produce its frames, forks, and wheel hubs. This eliminates the need for welding and heat treatment processes.
The HF01 comprises only 57 parts and there are echoes of that with the U4 with its one-piece TRU magnesium wheel design.
Other than that, you get a rear hub motor, a 432Wh frame-integrated battery offering a suggested maximum range of 62 miles on a single charge, and a built-in LCD display
The Honbike U4 will be available through the website from July 13 and will start shipping from the middle of August.