Halfords reports booming e-bike and e-scooter sales

Halfords has reported a 140 per cent rise in sales of e-bikes and e-scooters compared to last year and a 120 per cent rise in electric car servicing. The firms also says that supply chain struggles are “beginning to ease”.
The London Evening Standard reports that revenues increased by 19.2 per cent over the six months to October 1, compared with the same period last year.
CEO Graham Stapleton said that sales of e-bikes and e-scooters were significant contributors but that servicing was "starting to become a bigger part" of the business too.
"More and more customers are moving to electric forms of transport and that's providing us with an even bigger opportunity not just to sell more bikes and scooters, but to service more bikes and scooters, and electric cars."
Halfords currently employs around 2,000 technicians, but now plans to add the same number again next year.
Bike sales were also up over 8 per cent despite supply chain issues.
Stapleton said the supply situation was now better than it had been “for some time” and was “certainly improving.”
He stressed that the business has “very good stock” of e-bikes ahead of the Christmas period.
In July, Halfords called on the Government to introduce financial incentives to make it more affordable to commute by e-bike. The retailer wants to see the introduction of car scrappage grants similar to those on offer in France as well as subsidies.
The retailer has also called for privately-owned e-scooters to be made road legal.