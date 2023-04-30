Garmin launches e-bike specific radar light - the Varia eRTL615

The ever-popular Garmin Varia radar and light devices have a new electric bike specific sibling: the eRTL615. Varia devices operate as rear lights but also alert riders to approaching vehicles from behind. They’re compatible with select cycling computers and smart watches, and the powerful rear light means they can provide extra visibility for riders on the roads.
The e-bike version, the eRTL615 is no different. Paired with a compatible Garmin Edge computer, a smartphone with the Varia app, or a smartwatch, the device will provide notifications (audible and visual) to warn you of approaching vehicles from up to 150 yards away (137 metres).
The big difference with the eRTL615 comes with its battery-free design. Essentially, instead of having to charge the device before a ride, you simply plug it into a compatible e-bike and use the battery power from the bike.
The light itself has four different modes: peloton, night flash, solid and day flash. The light flash pattern also changes when a vehicle approaches the rider. In terms of mounting and e-bike compatibility, the eRTL615 comes with multiple mounting options with both a rack/pannier mount and a universal seat rail mount.
When purchasing the device, you can choose between Bosch, Shimano or USB-A adapter cables depending on your e-bike type. It is available to purchase now, and has a suggested RRP of £259.99.