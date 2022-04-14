Fiido X folding e-bike recalled after reports of snapped frames

Fiido has recalled its magnesium e-bike the Fiido X due to a flaw in the folding mechanism that can reportedly result in the frame snapping in two. The Hong Kong firm first learned there could be a problem on April 3 and swiftly embarked on testing. After confirming the issue, Fiido asked people to stop riding the bike and is now undertaking a redesign. Owners are being offered replacement bikes – either the upgraded version of the Fiido X later in the year, or one of the firm’s other e-bikes plus any difference in cost.
The Fiido X is a more upmarket version of the D11 we reviewed in 2020. The most striking features are its magnesium frame and a cable-free seatpost battery.
The firm also employed a new low-profile folding mechanism and in some cases this apparently began showing signs of fatigue or even failed completely, resulting in the bike breaking in half.
This was reported by US site Electrek last week. Fiido immediately investigated and after confirming the problem, emailed all owners on April 12, issuing a recall.
The bike itself does not need to be returned, just the seatpost battery locking mechanism and a removable dropout plate from the rear of the bike to prove that it can no longer be ridden.
According to CTO Keven Wang, while the folding mechanism passed strength tests, it can potentially weaken during shipping.
“Although the Fiido X V1 version has passed the relevant tests of EN15194 on this product, we did not fully consider the correlation between the strength test and the transportation environment,” he said. “This will also be one of the key improvements in our future work.”
A reworked frame is now being tested and will come with a three-year warranty. The Fiido X V2 will also benefit from a full Shimano transmission, an upgraded display, improved magnetic parts for holding the bike together when folded, and better handlebar grips.
Fiido says that subject to testing, the V2 could start shipping towards the end of June. Owners can choose to replace their bike with this model or with another of the brand’s bikes of equal value, shipped directly from the factory earlier the same month.
Those who need a quick replacement can instead choose to replace with an available Fiido bike from a local warehouse, plus a refund of any difference in cost.
A Fiido spokesperson told ebiketips: “Although this recall will [see] Fiido face an unprecedented financial crisis, responsibility and credibility are more important to us. Fortunately, our missteps haven't caused anything more serious. Fiido hopes to regain everyone's faith with our honesty and responsible attitude.
“The occurrence of this incident is [a warning] to us. We will hang the broken Fiido X on the wall of the R&D department and let it remind us how to design products.”
For more details, contact your local distributor or email buyfromdealer@fiido.com.