Fancy racing a hill climb on your e-bike? Now you can!

The hill climb is a cycling discipline for those who love pain and suffering and measuring every gram that goes onto their bike. You don’t need to be fit to compete, just fit enough to make it up the competition incline. Despite their growing popularity, e-bikes haven’t been welcomed with open arms – until now.
London Cycling Campaign (LCC), the organisers of London’s Urban Hill Climb which takes place on Swain’s Lane, Highgate, are encouraging e-bike riders to sign up and compete within their own category, the results of which will be separate to the more traditional hill climb categories. The event will be held on September 30, with the first rider off at 11.30am.
The introduction of the e-bike category aims to widen the breadth of competitors. Stewart Dring, Behaviour Change and Diversity & Inclusion Manager at LCC commented: “Bike races can feel exclusive to many people and since taking over this event in 2019, LCC has been working hard to ensure this event is a fun and friendly one that anyone and everyone can join in with.
"Community events like this are a perfect opportunity to demonstrate the joy a people friendly street brings and the power of the bicycle to bring people together.”
Swains Lane is home to the only hill climb event in Greater London. It boasts views of Highgate Cemetery and is a closed road for the event. The winners won’t only be those who go faster, as there will also be special categories with prizes for things like ‘best dressed’ as well.
Any type of e-bike from cargo to folders are welcome, including passengers it seems. If nothing else, it may encourage more people to have a go at hill climbing and should provide some excellent photo opportunities (we're thinking dogs in baskets).
If you want to sign up or find out more, entries are open here.