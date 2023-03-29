Electra extend Loft Go! range with 7D EQ models

Electra has extended its Loft Go! Range of e-bikes with the 7D EQ models. Available as step-through or step-over frames, they are aimed at urban riders and commuters. Electra has used a Hyena e-system comprising a hub motor offering up to 40Nm of torque with a 250Wh battery which they claim can provide a range of up to 65km.
To back up the urban and commuting label, the 7D EQ comes with mudguards and integrated lights. The models are also compatible with Electra accessories if you want to add a basket or pannier rack.
Both models are priced at £1,850, and for your money you get a mixed 7-speed Shimano drivetrain with a grip shifter, flat-mount disc brakes and 700 x 40c tyres. The wider tyres are there to help riders, “easily traverse the variety of terrain found on their daily commute.”
The step-through framed model is available in cloud pink, stardust or matcha green colourways, and the step-over model in black mercury, harbor grey and matte cadet blue.