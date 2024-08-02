Ebco launches sub £1,500 Adventure e-bike with Bafang rear hub motor

British e-bike brand Ebco has launched an entry-level flat bar gravel bike called the Adventure 2. It enters their current Adventure range as the cheapest option, at £1,499. It sits below the Adventure 3R, which we reviewed last year, and the 5R.
What’s new?
Perhaps the biggest difference between the Adventure 2 and the rest of the range is that this model uses a rear hub motor rather than a mid-drive option. It also uses a 7-speed Shimano Altus drivetrain and has a 360Wh battery.
The bike is aimed at both commuters and those who want an e-bike for leisurely adventure rides at the weekend. According to Ebco, the bike has been developed “in partnership” with their “network of dealers” and responds to the feedback of their customers.
Chris Needs, Head of Ebco continued. “This bike isn't just another model in our lineup; it's a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The Adventure 2 embodies the spirit of exploration and freedom that defines our brand. We are excited to offer this new bike to our customers and look forward to seeing the adventures it inspires."
It is claimed to weigh 19.5kg, and comes in a choice of two frame designs - step-through or step-over. There are three size options: 50cm, 55cm and 60cm in the step-over frame, and 45cm, 50cm and 55cm for the step-through. All sizes come with 27.5in wheels and 2.35in tyres for the bumpy stuff.
The bike is available to buy now.