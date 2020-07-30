E-bikes for boomers? Islabikes launch two new models "designed specifically for baby boomers who want to continue cycling"

Children's bike specialists Islabikes have skipped a couple of generations with their latest bike launch: a range of "stylish lightweight e-bikes" aimed specifically at baby boomers!
While we're quite sure people who weren't born roughly between 1946 and 1964 can ride the new eJanis step-through road and the eJimi electric mountain bike too, Islabikes say they've made a number of subtle alterations that make them ideal for older riders. Founder Isla Rowntree explains: “eJanis and eJimi are a natural progression of our Icons range and are designed specifically for the baby boomer generation, something I’m immensely proud of. We have also found from first-hand experience with our mechanical Icons range that these bikes help a much wider demographic of riders. This is a key motivator for us and it’s fantastic to be able to remove barriers that may otherwise prevent people from cycling.”
They're impressively light at 13.5kg for the eJanis and 13.8kg for the eJimi, which makes them easier to move around and less of a lump for going uphill. The weight is kept down by speccing the eBikeMotion system on both models; and while it's unusual to find eBikeMotion on a mountain bike due to its lower torque and power, it's less likely a senior rider will be tearing around trails at speed, so more subtle assistance is appropriate.
Both bikes also have step-through frames, which makes getting on and off the bike easier. Islabikes say this is also ideal for those with mobility issues, whether they're of the baby boomer generation or not. Another helping hand can be found in the easy gearing, with an 11-40t 10 speed cassette and tiny 30t single front chainring on the eJimi and 34t on the eJanis to provide super-low gears for tackling climbs. This means that even if the battery runs flat, you should be able to get home.
There are also dedicated crank lengths for each frame size (XS, S, M, L and XL on the eJanis and S, M and L on the eJimi to reduce the range of hip and knee movement, ensuring effective range of motion. The cranks are also designed with a narrow Q-factor (the distance between your feet when pedalling) to optimise pedalling efficiency.
Other boomer-friendly features include light action Grip Shift gears, short reach brake levers that can be operated with minimal hand movement and straight handlebars on both models to create a comfortable, upright riding position. The frame also has mounts for mudguards and luggage racks for shopping, commuting or touring.
The eJanis and eJimi are available to buy now, both priced at £2,499 - head over to the Islabikes website for more info and buying options.