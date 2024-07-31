E-bikes could be banned from Basildon town centre

Basildon town centre is reportedly considering banning e-bikes in a bid to make it ‘safer’, following reports of residents, “having their bags stolen and their phones snatched”.
According to the Echo, reports of e-bikes being used anti-socially has contributed to residents feeling “unsafe and distressed”, with the council also reportedly fearing that the bikes' increasing popularity will cause this to increase.
The public space protection order (PSPO) already bans the use of e-scooters, mopeds, and quad bikes in the town centre, with councillors debating its expansion last Thursday (18 July). According to minutes from the meeting, final variations to provisions will be presented to cabinet in November.
The proposal could see e-bikes added to the existing prohibitions within the order. If approved, police would be given “additional powers” on tackling the use of the vehicles, as currently officers can only seize them.
Council leader Gavin Callaghan said: “I think anything leading to anti-social behaviour or causing problems needs to be looked at. We want to make our town centre safer.
“We hear a lot of issues about dirt bikes and e-scooters being used in the town centre. Some people don’t feel safe if there are people riding around on pavements because it makes them open to injury. We have also heard of people having their bags stolen and their phones snatched. We want to be tough on this.
“Part of the work of this administration is to improve the safety and experience in the town centre, whether they are coming in for work, retail or shopping and leisure. This is part of our promise to improve the town centre.”
