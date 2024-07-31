Ad header

E-bikes could be banned from Basildon town centre

by Jul 31 2024
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
5 comments
E-bikes could be banned from Basildon town centre
Basildon Town Centre.jpg, by StreetView

E-bikes are reportedly being ridden "anti-socially” leading to residents feeling “unsafe and distressed”

Basildon town centre is reportedly considering banning e-bikes in a bid to make it ‘safer’, following reports of residents, “having their bags stolen and their phones snatched”.

According to the Echo, reports of e-bikes being used anti-socially has contributed to residents feeling “unsafe and distressed”, with the council also reportedly fearing that the bikes' increasing popularity will cause this to increase.

The public space protection order (PSPO) already bans the use of e-scooters, mopeds, and quad bikes in the town centre, with councillors debating its expansion last Thursday (18 July). According to minutes from the meeting, final variations to provisions will be presented to cabinet in November.

The proposal could see e-bikes added to the existing prohibitions within the order. If approved, police would be given “additional powers” on tackling the use of the vehicles, as currently officers can only seize them.

> “I was new, I didn’t know the rules”: Delivery cyclists urge colleagues to follow rules as 37 riders issued £100 fines for cycling in city centre

Council leader Gavin Callaghan said: “I think anything leading to anti-social behaviour or causing problems needs to be looked at. We want to make our town centre safer.

“We hear a lot of issues about dirt bikes and e-scooters being used in the town centre. Some people don’t feel safe if there are people riding around on pavements because it makes them open to injury. We have also heard of people having their bags stolen and their phones snatched. We want to be tough on this.

“Part of the work of this administration is to improve the safety and experience in the town centre, whether they are coming in for work, retail or shopping and leisure. This is part of our promise to improve the town centre.”

> ‘Souped-up’ e-bikes are being seized by City of London Police

Author block

Rebecca Morley's picture

Rebecca Morley

Rebecca has been in cycling journalism since 2018. She started out at trade title BikeBiz and still contributes features to its monthly magazine, and was also named one of Cycling UK's 100 Women in Cycling 2019.

5 comments

3 hours 42 min ago

At least it will still be OK to be antisocial on a regular bike yes

3 hours 42 min ago

At least it will still be OK to be antisocial on a regular bike yes

4 hours 4 min ago

Ah yes, what Basildon town centre really needs to do is discourage even more people from visiting.

4 hours 44 min ago

We should ban cars from the roads because, you know, some people illegally modify them and some are in dangerous condition. 

5 hours 24 min ago

They should focus on dealing with any illegally adapted ones.

Trying to ban perfectly legal e-bikes being ridden legally is unacceptable and potentially discriminatory. Lots of people choose e-bikes because they have bad knees or would otherwise struggle. Not that people should need to justify e-bike use. For some it simply allows them to travel further or do more without getting sweaty, or it's simply a preference.

Green block front

Resource

Honbike Uni4.jpg

Informations

Title
Honbike Uni4.jpg
Author
Ian Evenden

Best Electric Bikes under £2000

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

PVY Z20 Plus (6).jpg
PVY Z20 Plus
Big and brutish with unsophisticated power delivery but surprisingly good fun to ride
Cairn BRAVe 2.0 side on 2.jpg
Cairn BRAVe 2.0
Incredibly versatile flat bar e-gravel, rigid mountain, commuter, or bikepacker bike
EcoBike Cargo
MiRider 24
Tern Quick Haul Long
Hammerhead Shark
Mako Shark
Advanced Offroad Pro Gravel Apex AXS