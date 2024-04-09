E-bike side cars, off-road e-scooters, e-moped conversion kits and Mini Monkeys - our round-up from Fully Charged's Everything Electric London show

Fully Charged began life as a popular YouTube channel hosted - at first - by the effervescent Robert Llewellyn (AKA Kryten from the TV comedy Red Dwarf). It has covered everything from electric cars to renewables to micromobility - even the occasional e-bike, although they aren't a staple of the channel. Last month's inaugural Everything Electric London show was an offshoot of this and I was interested to see how it would promote e-bikes and other two-wheeled electric mobility - especially since it had proudly declared itself, "the world’s biggest electric vehicle and home energy festival".
Heading over to the small but busy e-bike and e-scooter test track, it was good to see a real variety of electric vehicles on show.
Advanced Bikes, alongside Ca Go were seeing a steady stream of visitors. The latter were clearly aimed at the high quality cargo market with several interesting designs on display.
The eyecatching Ca Go CS has a 180kg load rating and features an unusual frame design that, amongst other things, allows for carrying a child on a rear seat (the rear rack is rated for 27kg) whilst the main low, central carrying area is rated at 30kg with a further 18kg possible on the rack that sits above it.
Unusually, it also features cable steering. It looked an impressive design that kept things reasonably compact - not a quality to be underestimated in a world where storage of some of the more powerful models with larger load hauling capabilities can be a major issue.
Prices start at £5,490 - though for that money you get a top of the line Bosch Cargo line mid-drive.
More conventional but with a larger 'bucket' carrying area and a 200kg load rating was the Ca Go CS200. It's a deluxe child chariot, with five point safety harnesses, adjustable headrests and EPP foam lining.
With top end specs and a Bosch Cargo Line mid-drive and weather protection and large volume box options available, Ca Go are clearly competing with the likes of Riese and Muller, so price tags starting at £8,050 are perhaps no surprise.
Advanced Bikes are also now here in the UK and are bringing a wide range of premium designs, many of which were on show. They are one of the first companies to import models powered by the lighter Bosch Performance Line SX mid-drive - the company's lightest yet - in the form of the Reco Urban and E-gravel models.
There is more interesting technology going on here as Reco models' frames are made from an 'injection-moulded carbon composite material' that claims to be 100% recyclable. Advanced Bikes' range also includes a compact, a full-suspension leisure model, a longtail and full-on e-MTBs.
Dorset-based Synch were also there in force - think US-inspired fat tyre models (there is apparently a UK legal 15mph range alongside more powerful 750W options). They even cater for smaller riders via the Mini Monkey, whilst those after a more practical, load-carrying runaround might want to check out the S-Cargo range.
For bikes that feature torque sensing, they look decent value, the Mini Monkey range starting at £1,899 (though you'd need to pay extra for things like mudguards and a rear rack).
Moving up the power and weight scale, I was struck by the decidedly retro moto stand of Cooler King e-bikes which notably featured a side car attached to an e-bike - the first I've ever come across in the flesh (though note it's for smaller passengers only, with a weight limit of 50kg).
Like Synchgo, they had both road legal models and ones available with extra power 'for off-road use'.
Strikingly, Cooler King say their Cooler Kub 250S is their best selling model, even though similar looking 750W and 1,500W versions are available.
Meanwhile at the lighter end of the electric mobility scale, I was delighted to discover the torrid time e-scooters have been having with interminable government delays hadn't put off a couple of interesting attendees in the form of Bo scooters and Cheetah Ridez, whose approaches couldn't have been more different.
Bo describe their uber-sleek looking machine as providing, “the smoothest and most stable ride of any vehicle in its class”.
The vital stats are certainly a cut above most of the cheaper competition, which is made to look rather flimsy by comparison. Top speed is 21mph and the huge (in scooter terms) 655Wh battery claims a 30-mile range from the 1,200W motor.
The RRP is £1,995 with delivery slated for June.
Heading off-road - and at a much greater pace - were the large knobby tyres of Cheetah Ridez. These machines can do up to 60mph (though the test track ones were limited to a much more sedate pace). The company says they are aimed at, "agriculture, forestry and thrill-seeking off-road enthusiasts" (the latter would of course be riding on private land and with permission...).
Rather more road legal were a couple of eye-catching e-moped offerings. Electrically-minded retro enthusiasts may be delighted to learn that London's Retrospective Scooters offer DIY install kits that will turn your old Vespa or Lambretta into a 28mph or 60mph e-moped.
With prices from £3,495 they don't come cheap, but you will benefit from the knowledge you have rescued a piece of the past and secured it a greener future - along with the power that comes with a 4kW rated rear hub motor.
Finally, whilst our sister site EV Tips has looked at the Silence S04 microcar, with its innovative removable battery system that can be hooked up to an inverter to power home devices too, we were intrigued to see the same system used on their SO1 electric moped.
This vehicle boasts a 68mph top speed and at £6,195, it may well attract more takers than the £15,995 SO4 microcar.
What's my verdict on the inaugural Fully Charged Everything Electric Show? Whilst it was clearly aimed at buyers of larger and usually very expensive electric cars, the relatively small offering on the micromobility test track was certainly of interest to keep a track of newer brands keen to make an impression.
If it all sounds like your cup of tea, keep an eye on the Everything Electric website for details of forthcoming shows to see if they are coming to a location near you.