Drone manufacturer DJI expands into electric bikes and motors with 108Nm and 850W peak power mid-drive

Drone manufacturer DJI has expanded into the world of electric bikes and their motors. The new DJI Avinox mid-drive motor offers 108Nm torque and 850W peak power in a compact unit weighing just 2.52kg.
It will be equipped on a brand new e-bike brand, also from DJI, called Amflow. The Amflow PL electric mountain bike weighs a claimed 19.2kg with a 600Wh battery, which makes this offering even more intriguing, and quite competitive compared to some of the best electric mountain bikes on the market right now.
DJI Avinox drive system
It’s going to be a week packed with tech, thanks to Europe’s biggest bike trade fair, Eurobike. And with it comes a lot of launches, just like this from DJI. The drone company has ventured into the world of electric bikes and motors, as they unveiled the Avinox Drive System.
The brand says it’s a “natural move for DJI to expand into this field” thanks to their work with motor development and batttery design on the drone side of things. So what’s the big deal with this motor and what bikes will it be on?
The Avinox Drive System is pretty compact, at a claimed weight of 2.52kg – putting it closer to some of the lightweight systems out there. It delivers 105Nm of torque, and up to 850W of peak power. There are four riding assist modes: Auto, Eco, Trail and Turbo. There’s also Boost mode which gives riders an extra surge of power.
The Auto mode operates in a similar way to the Bosch version, and allows the motor to continuously adjust the assistance depending on the terrain. There is also an Avinox app for users to customise their motor settings further.
There are two battery options: 600Wh and 800Wh, which DJI claims offers up to 117km and 157km of range respectively. And, the 800Wh battery can apparently be charged from 0%-75% in just 90 minutes.
The Amflow PL
This is the new and bike set to be fitted with the DJI Avinox Drive System. It’s made by Amflow, which is the brand name DJI is using for their electric bikes. There are set to be two models, the Amflow PL Carbon and Amflow PL Carbon Pro. Both get 150mm rear and 160mm front travel, with prices starting from €7,000.
They’ll both come with a 2in OLED screen integrated into the top tube, where you will be able to read all your riding stats. A Bluetooth handlebar remote will be where you control ride modes.
It looks like they’re set to be trail oriented bikes, with a mullet wheel setup (29in front, 27.5in rear), although can be set up to run both wheels as 29in. The frame apparently weighs 2.27kg although they don’t mention which frame size this is indicative of. Nonetheless, that leads to a claimed overall bike weight of 19.2kg – which is pretty impressive.
The bikes are equipped with Fox suspension. The PL Carbon with Fox Performance, and the PL Carbon Pro with Fox Factory. Both run SRAM groupsets, with the PL Carbon using GX Eagle 12-speed, and the PL Carbon Pro using X0 Eagle Transmission.
They are slated for a Q4 arrival into dealers in the UK, Australia and Germany.