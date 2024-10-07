Ad header

Dotting the Ts: Tier e-bikes and e-scooters to be rebranded as everything moves to the Dott app

by Oct 7 2024
Tier-Dott.png, by Dott

All Tier vehicles will be rebranded with blue stickers

Tier and Dott will now operate under the single Dott brand name, the company has announced, with users in the 427 cities it covers set to be redirected to the Dott app.

The micromobility operators completed a merger earlier this year, resulting in an entity operating e-bike and e-scooter rental services in 20 countries with annual revenue of around €250m.

Now, all Tier vehicles are set to be rebranded with the Dott logo, with this to take place in the upcoming weeks. The teams are also combining technology, hardware and operations. All cities are set to be migrated by early 2025.

Henri Moissinac, CEO of Tier-Dott, said: “We are thrilled to announce that all Tier and Dott vehicles will be available in one app: Dott. This will enable tens of million users to ride with us in 427 cities in an efficient and safe way.

“We’re here to change mobility for good, together with the cities, their citizens, and stakeholders and complement the public transport systems at a local level and in a sustainable way.”

TIER Dott 1200x700 v3.png

The Tier vehicles will be rebranded with blue stickers reflecting the new Dott brand. All operational work, such as battery changes, vehicle reworking, or rebalancing in the city will be carried out by the joint team.

> Dott blames “rapid and unregulated rise of e-bikes” for decision to abandon London e-scooter trial

The team is working on a “smooth transition” for all users and cities where Tier is active. This includes close collaboration with cities where Tier is integrated in the local Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) systems. Behind the scenes, local operations and contacts will be the same, the company said.

Tier users will be contacted by email and through their app with the relevant information. To switch to Dott, users should download the Dott app on their phone, create an account, and add payment details. Users with the latest version of the Tier app can click on the link to download Dott and update their information.

