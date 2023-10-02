Cube launch new folding hybrid e-bike for modern adventurers and commuters

German brand Cube has launched a new electric urban bike named the Cube Fold Hybrid. Powered by a mid-drive Bosch motor and large capacity battery, this sits between the compact cargo bike and folding categories. It’s not a folder you’ll likely take on the bus or train, as it weighs 25kg, but it’s practical in other ways. It’s reminiscent of the Cube Compact Hybrid - which we reviewed in 2020 - but with an added hinge in the frame. Let’s take a look at the two different models.
The options
Cube has released two models in the collection, the Fold Hybrid and the Fold Sport Hybrid. The main difference between the two is the gearing, with the Fold Sport Hybrid using a 10-speed Shimano Tiagra groupset, and the Fold Hybrid using a belt drive and a Shimano Nexus 5-speed hub.
The Fold Sport Hybrid is the cheaper of the two, retailing at £2,699, while the Fold Hybrid costs £2,999.
Specification
While the gears are different on each model, the drive units remain the same. Both are powered by a Bosch Performance Line mid-drive motor and a 500Wh PowerPack, which should provide more than enough charge for most urban rides.
That being said, Cube seem keen to push the adventure angle – and with wide 2.4” tyres, why not? In which case, the more torque the better. The bike is however likely to be primarily for commuting. Cube suggest it’s easily foldable to take onto public transport, but the weight could be a limiting factor.
It will however fit into a car boot for leisure jaunts – with folded dimensions listed as 90cm x 60cm x 75cm. Cube also suggests its one size approach will fit riders between 5’2” to 6’2” thanks to the telescopic seatpost and adjustable headtube and bars.
It folds using a mid-frame hinge, and you can do this whilst it’s on the dual-pronged kickstand to make it easier. To carry it, simply use the cleverly designed handle just above the bottom bracket area.
Accessories
In terms of carrying capacity and accessories, both models come with a rear rack attached, mudguards, and integrated lights. If you need to carry a bit more, there’s an option to add a front carrier for less substantial loads. The maximum rider and bike weight is 125kg so it's definitely not in the cargo carrying range, but that's handy capacity for a commuter or lightweight adventuring.
Both bikes are available to order now, from the Cube website or their dealers.