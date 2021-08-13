CrownCruiser smashes crowdfunder target for motorbike-looking e-bike

UK start-up CrownCruiser Motors has surpassed its crowdfunding target for its motorbike-looking carbon e-bike that’s available as a 250W pedal-assist or with a 750W motor and throttle for reaching highs of 31mph.
Following its successful bid to secure £139,970 worth of backing from Innovate UK’s Sustainable Innovation Fund to set up an operations and assembly centre in Sheffield, the carbon fibre e-bike was launched on Indiegogo and has since smashed its £36,199 target, raising £82,958.
Based in the UK, CrownCruiser Motors says its aim is to encourage more people to adopt green transport with affordable, stylish and technologically advanced urban electric transport.
A 100-mile range is promised for the 25kg carbon fibre bike that’s available in two versions, the CrownCruiser RX250 and the CrownCruiser 0X750.
The pedal-assisted system (PAS) option can produce speeds up to 15.5mph at 250W, which is in line with European regulations, or this can be combined with the 750W rear hub and throttle for speeds up to 31mph.
The 250W version has an 882Wh battery and the 750W version a 960Wh battery.
The CrownCruiser also features a rider recognition anti-theft defence, GSM location tracking, and front and rear LED lights.
The e-bike comes with an IOS and Android app that allows users to track the battery level, speed and current location, amongst other stats. If your phone battery is running low, it can be topped up in the integrated charging pouch.
For added rider safety, it has a gyro accelerometer sensor that can detect an impact or fall, and will drop your location to your emergency contact.
Motion sensors are securely housed within the frame, and are activated when locked. If the sensors detect any suspicious movement, the lock’s GPS tracking feature is activated.
There are five colour choices, as well as customisable signature skins, including British Racing Green and CC Monogram.
The RX250 version is priced at $6,300 (around £4,570) and the 0X750 at $7,000 (£5,080), but backers can get for $3,150 (£2,290) and $3,415 (£2,480) respectively.