Could e-bikes be about to get even more eco-friendly? Researchers develop rechargeable graphene batteries

by May 1 2020
1 comments
In partnership with Trinity College Dublin, Graphene Flagship claim to have produced rechargeable batteries and energy storage devices that are non-toxic because of their graphene construction

Swedish researchers Graphene Flagship have developed a rechargeable battery made from graphene that they say could greatly improve the eco-friendly credentials of current e-bikeswith lithium-ion batteries.

Bosch developing new tech that they say will bring "a giant leap forward in e-mobility"


As graphene is non-toxic, Graphene Flagship say it's already a better choice than a metal-ion battery; and the results of their latest study in partnership with Trinity College Dublin in Ireland has shown that their creation has impressive credentials when it comes to the battery's life cycle too. 

The researchers used 'metal-air' alternatives for their device, such as sodium-air (Na-O2) batteries, which are equipped with sodium anodes and oxygen-trapping cathodes. The Na-O2 gets produced when the battery is out of stored energy, which then gets recycled back to form metallic sodium and oxygen when the battery gets charged again. 

A cathode (where the electrons flow through) was made using a porous graphene-based aerogel, which the Graphene Flagship team fabricated by electrochemically exfoliating graphite foils with the help of molecules derived from DNA building blocks, such as adenosine monophosphate. These 'biomolecules' insert into the graphite structure, causing the foils to swell. The foils are then scraped off and processed further, resulting in the formation of graphene flakes, around 1-2 nm in thickness and 400-600 nm in width.

The researchers found that the biomolecules are also absorbed on the surface of graphene, allowing the flakes to be dispersed in water and resulting in conductive ink. This ink has a very low impact on the environment, and using a freeze-drying technique the researchers transformed it into an aerogel that was suitable for the battery's cathode. These new batteries could be recharged 50 times with an efficiency of 94%, which Graphene Flagship say out-performs all other existing graphene-based cathodes.

Co-author of the study Nagore Ortiz-Vitoriano said: "We believe that the phosphates in these biomolecules are the main reason for this success. These chemical groups allow NaO2 to be recycled more quickly during the charging phase." 

Andrea C. Ferrari, Graphene Flagship's Science and Technology Officer, comments: "Meeting the sustainable development goals is at the core of the Graphene Flagship science and innovation. Energy applications are amongst the promising impact areas for graphene and related materials. This works shows a sustainable approach for the production of graphene to be used in re-chargeable batteries, with a double advantage for the environment."

It's not the only exciting battery technology that could revolutionise the e-bike either; back in October we reported that Bosch are investing a cool 1 billion euros into silicon carbide microchips can conduct electricity better, which they say will lead to better range, smaller batteries and less energy lost through heat.  

Do you think even more sustainable production would sway more people to take the plunge and go electric? Let us know in the comments as always! 

Jack Sexty's picture

Jack Sexty

Jack is the news editor here at eBikeTips, and also edits the live blog and writes tech news over on our sister site road.cc. Jack first became fascinated with e-bikes when an elderly gentleman breezed past him without a care in the world up a big old hill in North Wales - thus realising e-bikes are the real deal! Although he genuinely enjoys time trials and lung-busting climbs without assistance, Jack likes nothing more than cruising round town on an e-bike during his days off.   

1 comments

2 hours 5 sec ago

I would take this all with a rather large pinch of salt.  Graphene has been touted as a revoluntionary battery technology for years and appears to be no closer to production use.  Note the limit of 50 recharge cycles for example. 

Also note that the only environmental effects they are referring to are construction.  Neither LI-Ion or Graphene have been around long enough for the long tail of their impact to be understood.

Bear in mind we've been using plastics for decades and the impacts from things like microplastics are only now being found and understood.

In short PR piece with not much real world relevance.....

