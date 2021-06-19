Civilized Cycles' Model 1 doesn’t look like your average e-cargo bike

US-based Civilized Cycles is launching its first e-bike. Letting their imaginations run wild, they’re calling it the Model 1.
Engadget reports that Civilized founder Zachary Schiefflin and his wife opened the first Vespa dealership in New York around 20 years ago before later switching to selling electric Zero motorcycles.
The Vespa influence seems obvious with that curved step-through frame and the panniers echoing the rear side panels of the famous moped.
The Model 1 was also designed to have a passenger on the back. According to Schieffelin: “Form follows function, so we developed our own bespoke frame designed for two adults, drawing on elements and technologies from across the vehicle spectrum to improve safety, comfort, and sheer usefulness.”
The Model 1 features a 750W mid-drive motor and 5-speed Sturmey Archer hub gears and boasts a 30mph top speed. Technically that makes it a speed pedelec in these parts, but elements could well be tweaked for the European version to address that.
At 500Wh, the battery seems a little small to us, but at least you can get a second one and run a dual setup.
Strikingly, the Model 1 comes with technology that automatically adjusts the suspension to match the weight on the bike. The patented system makes use of an on-board compressor, air spring and sensors. To reset it for your current cargo, you simply press a button once you’ve loaded up.
Other than that, the panniers are water resistant, sizeable and lockable; there’s an integrated brake light and indicators on the ends of the bars; while the (presumably very bright) headlight automatically dims for oncoming traffic.
The Civilized Cycles Model 1 is launching in the United States pretty much now, priced at $4,499. International sales are due to begin in spring 2022.