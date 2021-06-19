Ad header

Civilized Cycles' Model 1 doesn’t look like your average e-cargo bike

by Jun 19 2021
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
2 comments
Civilized Cycles Model 1.jpg
Civilized Cycles Model 1.jpg, by Civilized Cycles

Comes with patented technology that automatically adjusts the suspension to match the weight on the bike

US-based Civilized Cycles is launching its first e-bike. Letting their imaginations run wild, they’re calling it the Model 1.

Engadget reports that Civilized founder Zachary Schiefflin and his wife opened the first Vespa dealership in New York around 20 years ago before later switching to selling electric Zero motorcycles.

The Vespa influence seems obvious with that curved step-through frame and the panniers echoing the rear side panels of the famous moped.

The Model 1 was also designed to have a passenger on the back. According to Schieffelin: “Form follows function, so we developed our own bespoke frame designed for two adults, drawing on elements and technologies from across the vehicle spectrum to improve safety, comfort, and sheer usefulness.”

The Model 1 features a 750W mid-drive motor and 5-speed Sturmey Archer hub gears and boasts a 30mph top speed. Technically that makes it a speed pedelec in these parts, but elements could well be tweaked for the European version to address that.

At 500Wh, the battery seems a little small to us, but at least you can get a second one and run a dual setup.

Strikingly, the Model 1 comes with technology that automatically adjusts the suspension to match the weight on the bike. The patented system makes use of an on-board compressor, air spring and sensors. To reset it for your current cargo, you simply press a button once you’ve loaded up.

Civilized pannier.jpg
Civilized pannier.jpg, by Civilized Cycles


Other than that, the panniers are water resistant, sizeable and lockable; there’s an integrated brake light and indicators on the ends of the bars; while the (presumably very bright) headlight automatically dims for oncoming traffic.

The Civilized Cycles Model 1 is launching in the United States pretty much now, priced at $4,499. International sales are due to begin in spring 2022.

2 comments

2 hours 55 min ago

Is a Sturmey Archer hub gear designed to cope with upwards of 1kW of power transfer?

4 hours 46 min ago

The design of this looks very good, it looks more mainstream acceptable for joe public and might just get more people onto a bike!

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Eskute Wayfarer
Eskute Wayfarer
Good for a cheap bike, with solid build and decent power
2021 Canyon Grail:ON CF 7.0
MATE City+
Benno RemiDemi 9D
Riverside 540e