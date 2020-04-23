Visit our other sites

Ad header

Chinese bike share firm Hellobike update tech to help riders maintain social distancing

by Apr 23 2020
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Anyone help us translate the text??
Anyone help us translate the text??, by ebiketips

Hellobike's new shared e-bike model has built-in smart voice navigation, which can help users maintain social distancing while the country emerges from its strict lockdown

After a huge bikeshare boom in China that left many start-ups bust and millions of bikes dumped in landfills, Hellobike emerged out the other side and are a rare story of success... now they're helping citizens to keep moving as the state emerges from lockdown, with new technology on their e-bike models that can help riders to maintain social distancing. 

Review: Furo Systems eTura 

Hellobike boast of 300 million registered users and over 18 billion kilometres ridden since they were founded, and the newest version of their Yunqi e-bike comes with a smart voice system that is activated when users are about to miss a parking spot. 

As China comes out of lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic, many residents are reportedly using e-bikes to keep safe distances from others in urban areas. The integrated Beidou satellite navigation system has a chipset that has precise navigation and positioning, and along with GPS and WiFi users can pick the safest routes or their trip - Yunqi is the first e-bike to feature the Beidou navigation service. 

Other useful functions include automatic disabling of the unlock function when the battery charge is below 30%, which reduces the risk of the bike malfunctioning due to vandalism. 

Hellobike's co-founder and president Li Kaizhu commented: “Shared modes of travel, along with advancing technology and online platforms, have reshaped travel habits in China. Shared two-wheelers ease traffic congestion and take the pressure off public transportation, providing users with a convenient way to get from subway stations to their offices. 

"However, shared e-bike businesses still face the problems of bike maintenance, limited parking. Efficient battery swapping is a challenge for e-bike providers."

Should bikeshare firms in Europe look at similar technologies to keep us moving when the lockdown lifts? 

Author block

Jack Sexty's picture

Jack Sexty

Jack is the news editor here at eBikeTips, and also edits the live blog and writes tech news over on our sister site road.cc. Jack first became fascinated with e-bikes when an elderly gentleman breezed past him without a care in the world up a big old hill in North Wales - thus realising e-bikes are the real deal! Although he genuinely enjoys time trials and lung-busting climbs without assistance, Jack likes nothing more than cruising round town on an e-bike during his days off.   

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Wau Bike-1.jpg
WAU Bike
Design features that could point the way ahead, but not without some flaws
Raleigh Stow-E-Way
Specialized S-Works Turbo Creo SL
ARCC e²-pod Brompton
Babboe Dog-E