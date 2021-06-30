Bird launches new share e-bike plus a platform to allow integration with other transport apps

After largely focusing on e-scooters up until now, micro-mobility operator Bird has announced that it will be adding e-bikes to its fleet. The firm has also launched Smart Bikeshare software which will allow integration with the apps of existing bike-share schemes and other forms of transport.
Bird’s e-scooters are available for hire in over 250 cities worldwide and the firm has also toyed with introducing an electric moped before now.
The Bird Bike is a conventionally pedal-assisted e-bike.
At 34kg, it’s a chunky-looking thing and Bird says that safety and durability were the key concerns when designing it.
Without saying anything too specific about the motor, they reckon it’s good for gradients up to 20%.
Practical features include a front basket, an easy-to-adjust saddle and a step-through frame.
It also boasts self-automating onboard diagnostics and various GPS features to ensure compliance with local rules and regs.
Bird Bike will initially be available in “select cities” in North America, Italy, Spain, Germany, Ireland and France.
Its release comes alongside the collaborative Smart Bikeshare software, with the firm arguing that e-scooter and e-bike share schemes should “complement existing clean transportation and mass transit systems.”
“Cities and riders are best served by efficient, collaborative and non-monopolised transportation networks,” said Bird founder and CEO, Travis VanderZanden.
“Our vision of smart, responsible bike sharing is to provide the best shared bikes and operations when cities need them, and having the foresight to offer the best support and multimodal integrations when they don’t.
“Cities, people and the planet win when there is greater access to eco-friendly transportation.”
Bird cites as an example of this its operations in Italy where it partners with local firm Zig Zag, an e-moped share operator.