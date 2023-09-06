Auto Trader expands to include e-bike listings

Auto Trader, the largest online automotive marketplace for the UK, has launched an e-bike extension on its website. The move comes shortly after the site began doing e-bike reviews, and perhaps underlines just how important e-mobility is becoming in the UK transport landscape.
The online selling tool looks to be similar to the automotive side of the site, with imagery, price, mileage, condition and seller information all readily available. Interestingly, so far it looks like a lot of shops are taking advantage of the tool to extend their reach to new customers.
Auto Trader’s Commercial Director, Ian Plummer commented, “We are focused on helping consumers to make more environmentally friendly vehicle choices so in turn they can make more environmentally friendly journey choices. This might be walking or using a bike instead of using a car for a short journey, or perhaps an e-bike could be used to travel to a train station.
"Cars clearly are very important for most people and will undoubtedly remain the primary mobility solution here in the UK, but as we all try to make more positive changes to help combat climate change, other mobility options such as bikes can be a complementary solution. E-bikes, cars, e-cargobikes and vans are increasingly being used for either shorter journeys or even for different parts of one journey, where appropriate."
At the time of writing, there are already over 1,500 e-bikes listed, the vast majority of which are brand new. So whether it’ll become a place to sell your second hand e-bike, only time will tell as at the moment there doesn’t appear to be an option to list e-bikes yourself.
There are a wide mix of bikes listed, from commuters to eMTBs and even some speed pedelecs. As electric bikes and e-mobility in general become a bigger part of our lifestyles in the UK, seeing a big automotive website open their arms to this is certainly indication of this growth.