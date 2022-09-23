Ad header

Advanced introduces Reco e-bike with 100% recyclable frame

by Sep 23 2022
90-second injection moulding process and a 30-year guarantee

Germany-based Advanced is bringing its innovative Reco e-bike to the UK. The bike’s frame is made from plastic granulate and recycled carbon fibre from the automotive industry and is 100% recyclable.

The Reco recently earned a bike industry Design and Innovation Award, with the judges observing that the frame delivered convincing performance as well as reducing CO2 emissions.

It’s made using a complex injection moulding technology that Advanced say results in an “extremely robust” recyclable material. It’s a quick process too – just 90 seconds.

Helge von Fugler, the founder of Advanced in Germany explained: "The granulate used for new frames consists of recycled carbon fibre from the automotive industry. We can save 68% CO2 compared to a frame made of aluminium or a frame made of new layered carbon fibre.”

Crucially, the whole frame can be ground up, melted down and manufactured into a new frame or components at the end of its lifecycle.

This needn’t be any time soon though. Frames come with a 30-year guarantee.

Advanced is currently looking into making other durable bicycle components – such as mudguards, luggage racks, rims, spokes, seat posts, stems and handlebars – out of its composite material.

As for the bike itself, it’s pretty high spec.

The Reco gets the Bosch Performance CX mid-motor which is capable of 85Nm of torque.

This comes with a 625 or 750Wh battery if you go for the traditional chain drive version with Shimano Deore derailleur gears and a suspension fork.

There is however also an option to go for a low maintenance belt drive and Shimano Nexus 5 hub gears. That version comes with either a 500 or 625Wh battery and a rigid fork.

There are two types of frame on offer: a step-through design they’re calling Wave and a diamond frame they’re calling, um, Diamond. There are three colour options.

Prices start at £4,549 up to £4,749 for the larger battery models.

The bikes are due to be with UK dealers in the next month or so.

advancebikes.uk

