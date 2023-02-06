Montague unveils “world’s first full-size, step-through, foldable e-bike”

US brand Montague has launched the M-E1 which it describes as “the world's first full-size, step-through, foldable electric bike”. That might be a bit of a mouthful but it looks like an interesting package, and you can now buy Montague bikes in the UK again after a period of being unavailable.
Right, the M-E1, then… Montague says that this is “a performance trekking e-bike that folds in seconds with a single quick release”. That quick release is located at the bottom of the down tube, just above the bottom bracket – so slap-bang in the middle of the bike.
“The patent-pending design allows the full-size 700c mid-drive e-bike to be stored in closets and car trunks, keeping it safe from theft and out of the elements,” says Montague.
Or in “cupboards and car boots”. Our gaff, our rules.
“The weight of the bike is supported by the double-leg kickstand during folding, so riders don't need to lift or support the bike in any way,” says Montague.
“Once folded, the bike can be rolled for transport by holding the handlebar and simply tilting the bike onto the wheels. Ideal for crossing a train platform and entering an elevator or apartment building, the fold-and-roll design makes the M-E1 the most portable e-bike on the market.”
Okay, we’ll let the American English go this time. You know where Montague is coming from.
If you want a more compact package for storage in tight spaces, another quick release upfront allows you to fold the handlebar down.
Montague reckons the folded-down size is 38in x 38in x 13in. That’s about 97cm x 97cm x 33cm.
The Montague M-E1 features the Shimano STEPS E6100 mid-drive motor that Dave Atkinson described as a “high-quality city motor that's smaller, lighter and quieter than its predecessor” and awarded a whopping nine out of 10 in his review here on ebiketips.
“The compact, lightweight, and powerful 250W motor ensures riders will arrive at their destination feeling fresh and invigorated, while a 36V / 418Wh lithium battery pack provides up to 80km [50 miles] of pedal assist on a single charge,” says Montague.
The STEPS E6100 motor is paired with a well-respected Deore drivetrain that’s also from Shimano. Deore is reliable stuff with a mountain bike heritage so you can be confident in its ruff ’n’ tuff-ness. The hydraulic disc brakes are Deore too, designed to provide dependable performance in all conditions. We know from experience that they’ll provide the stopping power you need to avoid sticky situations.
Montague also specs an SR Suntour NEX suspension fork to smooth the ride.
The M-E1’s frame is aluminium and you get an integrated rack at the back for carrying cargo securely. With mudguards and built-in Herrmans LED front and rear lights, it looks set for year-round use in the UK right off the bat.
The Montague M-E1 is available for UK customers from Montague Sports www.montaguebicycles.co.uk at a price of £3,995.