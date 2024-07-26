Yee-haw! You can now lease Cowboy e-bikes from Blike’s subscription service

Electric bike brand Cowboy has announced a partnership with e-bike subscription service, Blike. The partnership means that customers will be able to lease Cowboy e-bikes, including the Cruiser, Cruiser ST and Classic models. Subscriptions are flexible and will cost from £120 per month. Cowboy is the latest brand to follow suit, after Brompton listed their electric bikes on the website, as well as British brand Estarli.
In more Cowboy news, the brand has released an update to their AdaptivePower technology, which they say will allow riders to take on “50% steeper hills and save 10% battery on flat roads.”
Blike partnership
If buying an e-bike outright is too expensive, or you’re just not sure what you want yet, then an e-bike subscription is a great way to test the waters. Blike is among the best e-bike subscription services, and if your employer supports the Cycle to Work scheme, you can often lease bikes through that.
In addition to the bike, you also get a yearly service, and you can cancel the subscription at any time. Theft and accidental damage insurance is also included in the monthly price. So how much does it cost? Well it depends on the model you want – currently Cowboy is offering the Cruiser, Cruiser ST and Classic models and they cost between £120 and £127 per month to lease.
Cowboy Chief Sales Officer, Charles Van Haverbeke, commented on the announcement.
“The benefits of e-bike cycling for the rider and the planet are huge, so we are always looking for ways to make our award-winning bikes as accessible as possible. We are really excited to partner with Blike who make subscriptions super simple.
“Blike offers an affordable, flexible entry into the world of e-bikes, so it is great to be able to strengthen our relationship and help build the already blooming Cowboy community in the UK with this new development.”
You can see the subscription offers from Blike/Cowboy here.
Cowboy tech update
It’s been a busy week for Cowboy, as the brand has also announced an update to its AdaptivePower technology. Essentially, this allows the bike to control the gearing and power assistance based on rider input on the pedals.
The update pertains to a few aspects of riding – firstly, Cowboy claims the tech will allow people to ride up steeper hills (up to 50% steeper hills at that) with no extra effort. It has apparently been calibrated for the “weight, dimensions and gear ratios of Cowboy’s different models.”
The brand also claims the update will increase the efficiency of the drive system, and thus reduce battery usage by 10% on a flat road.
Chief Marketing Officer, Richard Ascott, said: “The insight for this campaign came from our rider community who described AdaptivePower™ as like having a superpower. We also loved the idea that anyone replacing a petrol-powered trip with a bicycle is doing their part to save the world.”
Existing customers will receive the update over the air in their app over the coming days and it will be available to all Classic, Cruiser and Cross bike owners.