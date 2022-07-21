Swapfiets’ cheapest subscription e-bike comes to the UK

Dutch bike subscription company Swapfiets has added the Power 1 to its range of UK options. At £59.90 a month, the Shimano mid-motor bike will be the most affordable e-bike it offers.
Swapfiets have been operating since 2014, offering both conventional bikes and e-bikes.
The Power 1, which was introduced in a few European cities last year, is a single-speed bike powered by Shimano’s E5000 mid-motor with a removable 418Wh battery that is said to be good for around 80km.
Charge time is around four hours (or to 50 per cent in 90 minutes) and the bike also features LED lighting and a lock.
Crucially, that £59.90 monthly fee includes repairs and insurance.
The Power 1 is available from July 25.
Swapfiets also offers the Shimano Steps E6100 powered Power 7 for £109.90 a month, as well as the unassisted Original and Deluxe 7 for £16.90 and £19.90 respectively.
Bikes can be taken for a short test ride from Swapfiets’ store in Spitalfields.
More info at swapfiets.co.uk