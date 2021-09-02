Storck Bicycle and Porsche Digital launch Cyklær e-bike with digital rear-view mirror

German bike firm Storck has teamed up with Porsche’s digital unit to create a new e-bike brand. The Cyklær bike is striking for combining a carbon frame with innovative tech, such as a front and rear camera.
“With Cyklær, we jointly developed an attractive e-bike that really utilises the possibilities offered by digitalisation,” said Storck founder, Markus Storck.
“It is sporty and light and, thanks to its e-drive, also ensures a comfortable ride to work. In addition, users can enjoy a host of benchmark-setting features that will continue to be further developed by us in the future – with their cooperation.”
Cyklaer is available in gravel and urban versions with prices starting at €6,999.
Power is from the Fazua Ride 50 Evation, a lightweight 250W mid-motor system. The bikes also feature SRAM Force Axis groupsets and DT Swiss G 1800 wheels.
Porsche Digital’s contribution comes in the form of a number of services that can be accessed via the user's smartphone through the Cyklær app.
These include a rear camera function where the rider is presented with a digital rear-view mirror.
Navigation, video recording and location services are also available.
Cyklaer bikes feature an inductive charging pad on the handlebars so that riders can charge their phones while driving.
Further software innovations are promised and will be made available for download.
“The Cyklær bicycle is our first step into this promising and fast growing market,” said Florian Rothfuss, head of customer innovation at Porsche Digital.
“In the future, we will offer further digital services to enhance the cycling experience, and these will be combined into one platform. Our goal is to make cycling as a whole better connected, safer and more comfortable for every rider.”
In March, Porsche announced two carbon fibre full-suspension e-bikes, their release coinciding with the launch of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.
Designed by Studio F. A. Porsche and developed with German e-bike manufacturer Rotwild, the Porsche eBike Cross is priced at £7,650 and the Porsche eBike Sport at £9,600.