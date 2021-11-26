Pierer E-Bikes buys Felt Bicycles

Pierer Mobility – formerly KTM Industries Group – has bought Felt Bicycles. The Austrian firm, which also produces motorbikes, has been increasing its emphasis on e-bikes in recent times and believes the acquisition will help it secure a larger slice of the US market.
Bicycle Retailer reports that Pierer sells motorcycles under the KTM brand and also Husqvarna, Gasgas and R Raymon e-bikes.
Having established a new e-bike division last year, the firm sold about 40,000 e-bikes in the first half of this year.
Felt has been owned by the Rossignol Groupe since 2017, a period during which it removed e-bikes from its line-up.
New e-bike models now seem likely, although Pierer said it was also keen to expand its two-wheel offering beyond motorised vehicles.
CEO Stefan Pierer commented: "The acquisition of Felt Bicycles fits perfectly with the overall strategy of Pierer E-Bikes – that of becoming a global player in the field of two-wheel mobility, with both electric and non-electric bikes, across all cycling categories.
“With Felt we are able to expand our bicycle portfolio and also strongly enter the North American market with an established, high-performance brand. The company is also heavily involved in competition, which brings an extra attraction for us."