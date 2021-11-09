Ad header

Moustache Lundi 20 – French firm launches its first e-cargo bike

by Nov 9 2021
Adaptable e-cargo bike appears to tick a lot of boxes – but will it be a match for the Tern GSD?

Moustache has unveiled what it’s describing as a “multi-usage” e-cargo bike. The Lundi 20 is a longtail e-cargo bike with Bosch Cargo Line motor that can be customised with all manner of different accessories.

The Lundi 20 is built around a practical mid-step frame with the rear reinforced with a trellis construction so that it can support loads of up to 70kg.

It comes with a Gates belt drive, 20" wheels, either Enviolo or Shimano Deore gears and either one or two 500Wh batteries.

> 9 of the best electric cargo bikes

One particularly striking feature is a telescopic seat post that can be adjusted using a control on the handlebars so that you can plant both feet on the ground when you’re stopped at traffic lights or wherever. It’ll be interesting to see how that works in practice.

The seat post offers 40mm of suspension too.

The accessories include all the usual kinds of stuff you’d expect: crates, baskets, panniers, front carriers, racks and child seats.

There’s also a protection bar (called Albert) for when children are travelling on the back, while the rear wheel has a guard to protect passengers from mud and also from the wheel itself.

All of this means that you can configure the bike pretty much how you want.

That puts it up against the likes of the Tern GSD, which we currently consider the best all-purpose cargo bike available. (Here’s our review.)

Prices of the Moustache Lundi 20 start from €4,599 and it’s due to go on sale early next year.

1 comments

1 day 3 hours ago

How do they justify E4600 for a bike that's essentially the same as my Radpower Radwagon, which is 2 months old and cost E1800?

