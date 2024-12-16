Mahle's new XS system has external battery and weighs 2.5kg in total

Spanish electric bike drive system manufacturer Mahle, has launched a new system called the XS. It is compatible with previous X20 and X30 motors, and eliminates the need for an internal battery, instead, using a "compact" eX1 exernal battery as the sole power source.
With the X20 motor the entire system weighs just 2.5kg, and can apparently generate as much torque as a "55Nm mid-drive." It's already available in the market for brands to take advantage of, and can even be used to transform analogue bikes into electric bikes without the need for an entire frame redesign.
Lighter, more compact, but less subtle?
The new XS system doesn't include a brand new motor, instead it is designed to strip an electric bike back to its essential parts. In Mahle's opinion, this means eliminating a large internal battery, and instead using a 170Wh external battery. The external battery weighs a claimed 1kg and fits in a water bottle cage.
170Wh might not sound like a particularly large capacity battery, but Mahle's Head of Product, Strategy and Business Development, Marco de la Serna, says that "In our research, we found that even less than 100Wh are sufficient for most daily activities —urban commuting, short rides—so we focused on optimizing for what riders need. The result is XS: a light, efficient system that perfectly suits everyday use."
Perhaps more importantly for current Mahle e-bike users, is that the new eX1 external battery can be used as a range extender for the X20 and X30 motors. In addition, it can be used as a power bank for devices like your phone, or even your laptop thanks to the USB-C port in the 'Energy Hub' charger (which is also included).
Mahle XS System breakdown
Okay so there's a new external battery that's pretty small but light, what else is new? A new Smart Motor Controller which can be mounted either internally or externally, which again allows brands to turn acoustic bike frames into electric ones without having to redesign everything.
The entire system is just made up of the eX1 external battery, the X30 or X20 hub motor, the XS Smart Controller and the Torque or Pedal Assist Sensor. The system can also be used with the X series accessories like the eShifters and can offer automatic assistance depending on drivetrain compatibility.