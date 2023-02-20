Ad header

Fancy riding a Blaupunkt e-bike?

by Feb 20 2023
2 comments
Blaupunkt e-bikes.jpg, by Blaupunkt

Well-known brand has turned its hand to electric bikes and is now targeting the US market

The Blaupunkt name is so inextricably linked with car stereos, it’s quite disconcerting to learn that there’s now not merely one Blaupunkt e-bike, but a whole line of them. This was news to us until we saw a New Atlas report on a new magnesium-framed e-folder, variously named Henri, Fiete and Fiene, depending on what colour you go for.

The Bosch-owned car audio incarnation of Blaupunkt was sold to the Aurelius Group in 2009 but declared bankrupt in 2015. However, as so often with these things, the name lives on and it is now associated with all manner of electronics – not just car audio equipment, but ovens, dishwashers, electric vehicle charging stations, robot vacuum cleaners and e-bikes.

Henri, Fiete and Fiene are in fact only the latest in a long line of folding e-bikes. Here’s just a few of them.

The Franzi is an urban model with a front hub motor.

Blaupunkt Franzi.jpg


The Carla 200 is a small 16” wheel model with a claimed weight of 15.5kg.

Blaupunkt Carla 200.jpg


At the other end of the scale, the Enno is clearly more of a ‘fold for storage’ option. With fat tyres and front and rear racks, it’s essentially an e-cargo bike and weighs 32kg.

Blaupunkt Enno.jpg


There’s even a folding e-trike, the Minna.

Blaupunkt Minna.jpg


Henri, Fiete and Fiene are billed as a ‘sporty’ option, but leisure would perhaps be a more appropriate word.

Blaupunkt Fiene.jpg


They feature 20” wheels, a magnesium frame and a rear hub motor with a 378Wh battery. They’ven been on sale on the continent and – thanks to a new production facility in Paraguay – they’re now available in the US too, priced at $1,999.

2 comments

50 min 29 sec ago

Are any of these models quadraphonic?

1 hour 6 sec ago

Chinese bike maker catalogue stuff, White Labels R US

