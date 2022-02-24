DT Swiss unveils hardwearing ‘Hybrid Utility’ wheels for e-bikes

DT Swiss has launched new wheels intended for commuter and touring e-bikes. The ‘Hybrid Utility’ HU 1900 Spline wheelset is built to cope with the greater loads that are imposed by these sorts of bikes and the ways in which they are used.
DT Swiss says that damage to utility e-bikes’ wheels often comes about not just as a result of the greater torque and weight in play, but also because that is often being combined with rough riding surfaces and corresponding tyre pressures.
“If the higher loads and torques of this type of e-bike are not taken into account and the wheels are not reinforced accordingly, cracks may occur on the rim near the spoke holes or there may be possible spoke breakage in the long term,” said a spokesperson.
To reduce the risk, the HU 1900 Spline has been developed, tested and certified for weights of up to 180kg. Key to this is a deformation resistant rim with a thicker cross section. The more deformation is happening on the rim, the more stress is being applied on the spoke holes too so DT Swiss has also reinforced the spoke head to 2.34mm.
A reinforced hub shell is said to provide better resistance to the higher drive torques from motors and the heavier brake torques resulting from the significant weight of many touring and trekking e-bikes.
DT Swiss CPO Daniel Berger commented: “Beyond their improved performance, e-touring bikes are nowadays used for a multitude of purposes, on various terrains, at a relatively high total system weight and often daily.
“All these factors impose considerable strains on the bike’s components on a daily basis. The Hybrid Utility wheels have been built with these factors in mind: built to last.”
HU 1900 Spline wheels are available in 650b and 700c sizes with prices from €390.80.