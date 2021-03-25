10th anniversary edition Volt Pulse features clip-in integrated battery

Volt have launched a 10th anniversary edition of their Pulse e-bike, featuring an integrated battery that can be clipped in and out of the down tube. The bike is the first model produced at the firm’s new facility in Milton Keynes.
We’ve not yet reviewed a Volt Pulse, but we were extremely impressed with the Volt Regent when we tested it back in 2019. We should probably take a look at one at some point, what with Volt billing it as “the UK’s most coveted e-bike.”
The Pulse has long been the firm’s most popular hybrid model. This 10th anniversary edition – which will be available for test rides from April 1 – features a 250W SpinTech rear hub motor with either a 400Wh or 630Wh battery, eight-speed Alivio gears and hydraulic disc brakes.
Where the battery was previously on the seat tube, it has now been integrated into the down tube. However, it clips in and out so that it can more easily be charged.
It’s priced at £1,949 with the smaller battery.
Volt co-founder James Metcalfe said: “We have always been about pushing boundaries, as we firmly believe that e-bikes are the future of transport. The latest generation of the Volt Pulse is a culmination of our decade-long experience, coming together to make an exceptional and versatile riding experience.
“This launch is especially exciting for us, as this is the first new design to roll off the production line at our new manufacturing hub in Milton Keynes, and we anticipate unveiling more exciting news in the coming months.”