Ad header

Video: A beginner’s guide to e-bikes

by Jul 23 2021
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Beginner's guide.jpg
Beginner's guide.jpg, by ebiketips

We walk you through the fundamentals of electric bikes, including batteries, motors, range and costs

What is an e-bike? Why are they so popular? What different kinds can you get? How fast can they go? We tackle all of these questions in our Beginner’s Guide to E-Bikes video, which you'll find below.

What can you expect to learn?

First up, we take a look at the many benefits of e-bikes, if you’re not yet sure about taking the plunge.

We also highlight the differences between different types of e-bike - city/hybrid, e-cargo and e-road bikes - if you’re thinking of investing but aren’t sure what you should get.

We also walk you through various different aspects of e-bike technology, such as the ins and outs of charging the battery; the factors affecting an e-bike’s range (there may be more than you think); hub motors versus mid-motors; and the different levels of assistance you can get.

Oh, and we take a look at costs too.

You may also be interested in our ‘all about e-bikes’ article which covers some of the same ground.

Product type:
Advice

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash