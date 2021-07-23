Video: A beginner’s guide to e-bikes

What is an e-bike? Why are they so popular? What different kinds can you get? How fast can they go? We tackle all of these questions in our Beginner’s Guide to E-Bikes video, which you'll find below.
What can you expect to learn?
First up, we take a look at the many benefits of e-bikes, if you’re not yet sure about taking the plunge.
We also highlight the differences between different types of e-bike - city/hybrid, e-cargo and e-road bikes - if you’re thinking of investing but aren’t sure what you should get.
We also walk you through various different aspects of e-bike technology, such as the ins and outs of charging the battery; the factors affecting an e-bike’s range (there may be more than you think); hub motors versus mid-motors; and the different levels of assistance you can get.
Oh, and we take a look at costs too.
